Wannetta Louine Plumb

Wannetta Louine (Cornett) Plumb passed away on July 31, 2021 at the age of 83 years, 7 months, and 15 days. She passed away at Cox South in Springfield, Missouri.

Wannetta was born in McClurg, MO on December 16, 1937 to Condy Dean Phillip and Verbial Rosalie (Cox) Cornett.

Wannetta Cornett and Earl Plumb were united in marriage on July 8, 1959 at Silver Shade Church south of Ava. To this union two children were born, Nova Louine and Norval Lyndel.

Wannetta loved taking care of her family; she enjoyed cooking and feeding anyone who showed up. No one left her house hungry. She was a seamstress and enjoyed sewing. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Wannetta was involved in so many activities with her enriched life of caring, we cannot possibly fit them in without writing a multi volume novel.

Wannetta was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Earl in 2019, and two sisters, Doris Lambeth and Nancy Todd.

Wannetta is survived by a daughter, Nova Eubanks and husband Martie, a son, Norval Plumb and wife Alicia, ten grandchildren, Rosalie “Rosie” Blackstock and husband Joshua, Noah Eubanks, Kristoffer “Kris” Eubanks, Bon “Levi” Eubanks, Jessie Locke and husband Aaron, Phillip Eubanks, Caladonia “Callie” Eubanks and significant other Luke Shortt, Norval “Tyler” Plumb and significant other Cecilia, Brianne Plumb, and Lauren Brock and husband, Dylan, ten great grandchildren, Zackary, Samson, Annabelle, and Emma Grace Blackstock, Riley, Mia, and Sawyer Locke, Maddix Eubanks, Olivia Plumb, and Gabriella Plumb. Also surviving are six siblings, Dean Reed, Juanita Dixon, Wondy Cornett, Shirley Johnson, Kay Whittaker, and Jo Johnson, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

A memorial service for Wannetta will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel. A visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating will be Pastor James Hathcock and Brother Lester Platt. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Asperger/Autism Network. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes, Inc., Ava, MO.