Two New Principals at Ava

The 2021-2022 school year will begin for Ava School District students on Monday, Aug.23. A new elementary principal and a new elementary and assistant middle school principal are currently hard at work and preparing for the start of classes.

Katy Chapman is the new Elementary principal. She has eight years of teaching experience, and all of those years have been in the Ava School District. She is excited about the upcoming school year and she can’t wait to see all the students.

Mrs. Chapmen says she chose Ava School because “I’ve always known that I wanted to serve people in a leadership role. I feel very blessed to be able to do this in the Ava School District. After eight years of teaching in the district, I am invested in the people of this community and the students we serve. I am excited to continue building strong relationships with both students and staff to impact learning positively.”

She is married to Garett Chapman, and they have a one-year-old daughter, Saylor.

James Lafferty is the new Elementary and Middle School Assistant Principal. He is beginning his 11th year in education. He said that education is a 2nd…, 3rd…, well it wasn’t his first job, but it has been the best choice for a life-long career that he could have ever made.

Mr. Lafferty can’t wait for the school year to start at Ava. He said, “I love being in education and feel that we have the best job in the world. We truly have the best opportunity to change the world one life at a time. Being at Ava for the past couple of years has been a blessing, and I am excited to be moving into the assistant principal role for the elementary and middle schools. I look forward to serving the students, staff, and the community as we continue to strive to make Ava the best school.”

He has been married to his wife, Barbara Lafferty, for 24 years and they have 4 children. They are outdoor enthusiasts. They love to hunt, fish, camp, float, and do almost anything that requires being outside.