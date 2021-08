Skyline School will be having open enrollment for 1st through 8th grades on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Open enrollment for Pre-K and Kindergarten will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Bring proof of residency, birth certificates, immunization records, and social security cards. If you have questions, please call 417-683-4874.