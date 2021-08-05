Record Number of COVID Cases Locally in July

The Douglas County Health Department is reporting 58 active COVID-19 cases and an-alltime high cases reported in a single month. During July, over 300 cases were reported.

Currently, there are 17 new confirmed cases and two probable cases. There have been two new deaths, which brings the county’s death total to 33. Currently, there are 16 Douglas County residents who are hospitalized with COVID.

Douglas County has a 16.7% vaccination rate. This is the fifth lowest in the state. This week, the Health Department is planning two immunization clinics locally.

The Health Department is urging people to avoid crowed areas where social distancing cannot be maintained. If you believe you have symptoms of COVID, contact your healthcare provider and self-quarantine to prevent spread to others.

The ages of cases in Douglas County range from 6-month-old babies on up to 90+ years.