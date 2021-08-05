Junior Huff

Anglo Haze Huff, Jr. 91 years, 26 days old, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2021 at his home in Ava with Marie and family by his side.

Junior was born July 6, 1930 in Douglas County, MO to Anglo Haze, Sr. and Gertie (Turner) Huff.

On August 12, 1949 Junior and Virginia Marie Mendel were united in marriage and they were blessed with six children.

Junior was a lifelong dairy, beef and hog farmer and he also served as Douglas County Commissioner for several years. He had served on the ASCS and FHA Boards. He was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Ava. Junior enjoyed fishing, quail hunting, and loved to visit and talk politics. He loved being around his grandkids and that meant a lot to him.

Junior was preceded in death by one daughter, Vicky Jean Givans, one son, Greg Huff, grandchildren, Gabe, Jordan, Daniel, Jay Willis, Michelle, Missy, and KK, his siblings, John, Lewis, Maynard, Betty, Evelyn, and Velma.

He is survived by his wife, Marie of the home, four children, Mike Huff, Cecil and Sonya Huff, Rick Huff, and Terry Huff and Donna, many grandchildren, several great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Junior will be Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Spring Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Neal Crum. Memorials may be made to Spring Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.