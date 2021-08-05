John Matney

Johnny Wayne Matney, 62 years, 3 months, 12 days old, passed to Heaven on August 1, 2021 at the Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

John was born April 19, 1959 in Springfield, MO to Cleveland and Betty Jean (Johnson) Matney.

On May 25, 1990 John and Katrina Welch were united in marriage at Sequiota Park, Springfield, MO and they were blessed with a son, Dustin.

John had just retired from working as an Investigator for the Missouri State Fire Marshal since 1997. Before then he was a Deputy for Greene County, MO. He had also served as a K-9 Handler. He was a Christian and loved the Lord. He was a member of several law enforcement and fire investigative organizations. John was devoted to his work but he did get to enjoy cruises, camping, and taking the grandkids out on the boat.

John was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert and Jack Matney.

He is survived by his wife, Katrina of the home, three children and their spouses, Shaun & Susan Matney of Springfield, MO, Heather Lane of Springfield, MO, and Dustin & Megan Matney of Marshfield, MO, five grandchildren, Aiden, Peyton, Addison, Abigail and Isabel, four siblings, Dallas Matney, Carol Muldrow, Ronald Matney, and Lisa Underwood, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Visitation for John will be Sunday, August 8th, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Memorials may be made to the Retired Police K-9 Foundation, www.policek9help.com or to the family as a love offering. Cremation and services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.