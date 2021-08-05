Gazebo Project Nearing Completion

One year after work began, construction on the AVA square is nearly completion. When painting is completed this week, the project will be complete.

The project began in August 2020 to bring the square into ADA compliance. The city received a Community Block Grant in 2019.

The grant amount awarded for the project is $466,129, with the City of Ava responsible for providing in-kind contributions totaling $38,155. The total package of improvements will cost $504,284.

Ava Mayor Burrely Loftin, said that the project grew. The gazebo improvements were not part of the grant. However, the city felt that it needed to be beautified. On Monday, a new roof was installed.

The grant projected included:

• Wheelchair access from either end of the square to the gazebo.

• Corner “bumpouts” to accommodate wheelchair access to square sidewalks.

• Marked crosswalks at all four corners.

Dexter, Missouri-based Hessler Construction was in charge of the ADA-related improvements.The ADA compliance part of the project was completed in late April. Since, the ADA compliance work was complete, the Farmer’s Market reopened in this location.

Then, the beaufication project started. In addition to making the area ADA compliant, a flag pole was installed and major landscaping occurred. Loftin said with the square done he wasn’t happy with how the gazebo looked. He reported bringing in workers to add some stonework and other visual improvements to the structure to “freshen it up.”