Phyllis Fleetwood, 79 years, 5 months, 17 days old, passed away on July 23, 2021 at Cox South Hospital, Springfield, MO with her family by her side.

Phyllis was born February 6, 1942 in Ava, MO to Franklin and Sona (Denny) Thomas.

On January 2, 1958 Phyllis and Ronnie Fleetwood were united in marriage in Hartville, Missouri and to this union they were blessed with five children.

Phyllis worked at Ava Headstart, and later worked at Emerson Electric till retirement, when she started working with Ronnie at Ron’s Carpets where they worked together for 26 years. She was a Christian and a member of Ava General Baptist Church. She and Ronnie spent there life together, hunting, fishing, and raising kids together. After Ron passed Phillis spent time working in her yard and raising her new child Chewie the dog.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenneth Thomas, sisters Annavee Sallee, and Versil Smyser, half brother Ervin Hesterlee.

She is survived by her children: Ron Fleetwood, Jr and Eva, Jeff Fleetwood; Jalanna Cobb, Joseph Fleetwood, and Jarrod Fleetwood, 9 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 3 Great Great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Phyllis will be Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 til 2 PM at the funeral home . Officiating will be Rev. Eddie Hunsaker. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.