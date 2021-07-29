Kayla Rose Tanner-Hampton, 25 years, 5 months, 2 days old, passed away on July 19, 2021 in Abesville, MO following a car accident with her son, Miles Hampton.

Kayla Rose was born February 17, 1996 in Georgetown, TX to Mike Tanner and Julia Rose Hampton.

In 1999, she moved to Ava, MO with her mother Julia and 2 brothers.

Kayla graduated high school in 2014 from Ava High school. She was a cheerleader for Ava High for 4 years. She was also in FFA for 2 years. Kayla’s first job was Walmart in Ava. Her most recent job was working at Buster’s Old Time Photos for almost 3 years in Branson, MO.

Kayla was known for her honest feedback and quick wit. She could definitely be counted on for being the life of the party or the one to put you in your place if needed. She was the first one to offer help to someone in need!

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also loved the creek both swimming and kayaking, riding horses, coon hunting with Lucas, reading a wide variety of books. Kayla became a mother in 2017 to Miles Chester Hampton. She is survived by her son, her parents Lucas & Julia Hampton, and Mike Tanner, and her brothers Jerry and Jeffrey Tanner, her grandparents Elaine and David Bruce, Carolyn and Roy Hampton, along with many other relatives, and numerous friends.

A Go Fund Me has been set up in her name where donations can be made to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.

Funeral services for Kayla will be Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Goodhope Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor John Mitchell. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.