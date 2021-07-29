Joseph “Joe” Hamby

Joseph Dallas Hamby, 78 years, passed on to his Heavenly home on July 26, 2021 at Ava, MO.

Joe was born May 24, 1943 in Smallett, MO to Otto Carl and Velma Ivon (Garrison) Hamby.

Joe was a U.S. Army veteran and served his country during the Vietnam War.

On July 8, 1961, Joe and Wilma Lee Hicks were united in marriage at Smallett, MO and they were blessed with two children, Michael and Darla.

Joe was a retired truck driver and a welder. He had worked with Burk Bridge Co. building bridges. He was a Christian and a member of the Walnut Grove General Baptist Church and a member of the Ava VFW #5993. Other memberships were, The Teamsters, The Missouri Fox Trotter’s Breeding Assoc., Ava Saddle Club and Douglas County Horse Breeders Assoc. Joe and Wilma loved riding horses together and he enjoyed hunting. His joy was being with his grandkids and great grandkids!

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Juanita Ewing and a niece, Carol Myers.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma of the home, his two children and their spouses, Michael & Stacie Hamby of Rogersville, MO and Darla & Jeremy Scheihing of Edmond, OK, nine grandchildren, Caleb, Colby, David, Lexi, Hunter, Mahayla, Miley and Lucas, four great grandchildren, Troy, Alaina, Rori, and John Michael, two sisters, Dorothy & Gene Myers and Gaye Lee, other relatives and many friends!

Funeral services for Joe will be Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 28th from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Clinkingbeards. Burial will be Monday, August 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood, Springfield, MO with full military honors. Officiating will be Pastor Robert Roberts. Memorials may be made to the Ava Senior Center. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.