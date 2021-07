On Monday, July 26th, Joseph Hamby, 78, of Ava, was pronounced dead after his 2007 GMC Sierra ran off the roadway on private property four miles south of Goodhope, and came to rest in a creek bed.

It’s unknown whether Hamby was wearing a seat belt. The accident was investigated by Master Sergeant C.A. Hogue of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

This is Troop G’s 18th fatality as compared to 25 at this tine in 2020.