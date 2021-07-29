Clifford Troy Sievert, age 91, passed away on July 26, 2021, at the Willard Care Center in Willard, MO. He was born on February 16, 1930, in Almartha, MO, the oldest of nine children born to Verna James and Argie (Henley) Sievert. After serving in the U.S. Army, Clifford married Beverly Jean McConnell in Omaha, NE, on July 3, 1955. They had three children: Debra Susan, Linda Jean, and Sandra Lynn.

As a young man, Clifford worked in several furniture factories, where he learned the craft of upholstery. He worked for Edward Keith Interiors in Kansas City, and in 1967, he opened Sievert Upholstery, in Lee’s Summit, MO, which specialized in custom upholstery and antique furniture restoration. He operated this business for 42 years—the last 30 years in Wasola, MO.

Clifford was active in the Wasola community, attending Oak Grove Baptist Church, overseeing the Oak Grove Cemetery, and helping to establish the Wasola Fire Department. In his spare time, he played guitar and sang bluegrass music with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Carl, and sister Judy Looney.

Clifford is survived by his wife, Beverly, Willard, MO; three daughters: Debra Hagan, Pittsfield, MA, Linda Haynes, Springfield, MO, and Sandra Colson, Willard, MO; four grandchildren: Connor Hagan, Canton, MA.; Kyle Hagan, Austin, TX; Liz Altic, Willard, MO; and Shaun Colson, Willard, MO; a great-granddaughter, Gabriella Norris, Walnut Grove. MO; and five sisters and their husbands: Maxine & James Graves, Olathe, KS; Jessie High, Kansas City, KS; June & Carl Huff, Lee’s Summit, MO; Vivian & Larry Haynes, Ava, MO; Corrine and Troy Hicks, Nixa, MO; and Lola and Eddie Mayberry, Wasola, MO.

Funeral services for Clifford will be held Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Oak Grove Church, Wasola, MO, with burial following in the Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be Thursday, July 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Officiating will be Pastor Dwain Moore. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Cemetery. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.