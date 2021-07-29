Ava R-1 Schools Pre-Enrollment August 3-4

The Ava R-1 School system is holding a pre-enrollment event for new and transfer students entering PK-12 on Tuesday, August 3rd and Wednesday, August 4th, from 9:00 a.m.- Noon, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Representatives will be available in the Ava School Board Room, located behind the High School, to verify records and help enroll your child for the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents or guardians need to bring the following items:

Birth Certificate

Current immunization records

Social Security Card (optional)

Proof of residence (utility bill, personal property tax receipt, etc)

Previous school records or last grade card

High school students will need $25 to purchase the annual Chromebook insurance, and a one-time deposit of $20

School contacts:

Elementary School, Katy Chapman, Elementary Principal, 417-683-5450

Middle School, Patty Nelson, Middle School Principal, 417-683-3835

High School, Dr. Teresa Nash, High School Principal, 417-683-5747

Administration Office, 417-683-4717