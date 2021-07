18 Graduates 6 Departments 3 Counties

The Squires Volunteer Firefighter I & II Academy recently graduated a class of 18 firefighters, with students representing six departments across three counties. Departments with graduates included

Squires Volunteer Fire Department

Eastern Douglas County Volunteer Fire Department

Twin Bridges Fire Department

Pontiac/Price Place Volunteer Fire Department

Tecumseh Volunteer Fire Department

Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department

The academy was taught by instructors from multiple departments, some of them previous students from the first Hybrid Firefighter I & II class two years ago.

Each graduate spent 300 volunteer hours to complete the training.

The Ava Rural Fire Department, Goodhope Fire Dept, and Skyline area volunteer fire department backed up the Squires Department for both the celebration and some of the class periods leading up to it.

Speakers at the ceremony included Chief Shane Anderson, SVFD Chaplain Chris Meredith, State Senator Karla Eslinger, State Fire Marshal Tim Bean, and Chief Scott Moore.

Graduates were:

Andrews, Michael – Squires Volunteer Fire Department

Bommarito, Joseph – Eastern Douglas County Volunteer Fire Department

Browning, Hayden – Squires Volunteer Fire Department

Browning, William – Squires Volunteer Fire Department

Cain, Blake – Squires Volunteer Fire Department

Davidson, Brian – Twin Bridges Volunteer Fire Department

Garrison, Aleshia – Squires Volunteer Fire Department

Garrison, Drake – Squires Volunteer Fire Department

Garrison, William – Squires Volunteer Fire Department

Jacquin, Khristie – Pontiac Price Place Volunteer Fire Department

Krutsch, Isabella – Eastern Douglas County Volunteer Fire Department

Schiff, Michael – Squires Volunteer Fire Department

Setzer, Damian – Unaffiliated

Sherman, Josh – Tecumseh Volunteer Fire Department

Sicilia, CJ – Squires Volunteer Fire Department

Veldkamp, Travis – Squires Volunteer Fire Department

Vrionis, Joseph – Cedar Creek Rural Fire Protection District

Watson, Falecia – Squires Volunteer Fire Department