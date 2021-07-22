Thomas Joe Coonts, son of Danny Joe Coonts and Carolyn Kuemmel, was born January 25, 1966, in Mountain Grove, Missouri, and departed this life suddenly July 12, 2021, at his home in Drury, Missouri. He was 55 years, 5 months, and 18 days of age.

Tommy Joe grew up in Buffalo, Iowa, moved with family to Missouri, and graduated from Mountain Grove high school. He had a great sense of humor. He was always looking to prank someone and was sure to have quippy remarks with his quick wit. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially when mushroom hunting, cave exploring, and arrow head hunting. He also like riding and driving the country back roads. He was a talented handy man and carpenter who had made many interesting pieces of furniture. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his daughter, Amanda Joe, and his granddaughter, Amelia Joe.

Tommy Joe was preceded in death by his father, Danny Joe Coonts.

He is survived by one daughter, Amanda Joe Decker (Jamie) of Mountain Grove, Missouri, one granddaughter, Amelia Joe Decker of Mountain Grove, mother, Carolyn Kuemmel of Davenport, Iowa, uncles and aunts, David Coonts (Sue), Diann Smith (Danny), and Darla Beltz (Jim) of Mountain Grove, and many other cousins, relatives, and friends who will miss him greatly.

Funeral Services for Tommy Joe Coonts were held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Pleasant Home Church, Drury, Missouri. Eva Clark served as officiant while serving as pallbearers were, Dale Amundson, Ron Brown, Gerald Hutchison, Dondi Mudd, Paul Hebert, Heath Rodgers, Matt Lowe, and Gary Clark. Special songs were, “Jealous of the Angels”, “In Loving Memory”, and “Grandpa’s Little Girl”. Burial was in the Pleasant Home Cemetery, Drury, Missouri. Arrangements were under the direction of the Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove, Missouri.