Ruby N. Jones passed away in her daughter’s home on July 17, 2021 with her family surrounding her.

She was the daughter of Russell and Therma ( Johnson ) Turner. She was born July 11, 1948 in Ozark County.

Her husband, Darrell preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children: Marie Jones, Carmen Summers and Lyndell Jones all of Springfield. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, her brother Denzill Turner and his wife Debbie. She enjoyed spending time with her good friend, Carl Friend. They enjoyed attending get- togethers and listening to music. The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice for all the care and guidance they provided. No service is planned at this time. Any donations may be made to Thornfield Cemetery, Protem Community Church, or the Cancer Society.