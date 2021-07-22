Linda Joyce Smith, 54, of Sycamore, MO passed away July 17, 2021 at her residence. She was born December 5, 1966 in West Plains, MO to Jim and Linda (Parker) Hambelton.

Joyce graduated from Gainesville High School class of 1986. On November 30, 1990 she was united in marriage to Elvin Smith. Joyce worked at various jobs around the Gainesville area, but she especially enjoyed the time she spent working as a C.N.A. at Gainesville Healthcare Center. She was loved and respected by the staff and residents alike. Joyce loved the outdoors, going to the river, gardening, and tending to her flowers. She also enjoyed listening to music and sewing. She loved helping out with the children’s church programs on Sundays. She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Hope Ellen. She is survived by her husband, Elvin Smith of the home; her father Jim Hambelton; her mother Linda Hambelton; her three daughters Shanea Adams and husband Michael, Dee Brotherton and husband Scott, Jasmine Herd and husband Donnie; four grandchildren Sophia Brotherton, Harper Herd, Fred Herd and Abel Herd; two sisters Dorice Isaacs and husband Mike, Nancy Simpson and husband Bobby; and one sister-in-law Jennie Richmond and husband Jerry.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home chapel, Gainesville, MO with Davin Friend officiating. Visitation was Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Burial was in the Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses. Arrangements are under the direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.