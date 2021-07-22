COVID-19 Outbreak Puts Sheriff’s Office on Emergency Status

Employees and inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s what caused the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to announce on Monday, July 19th, that it was operating under emergency status.

According to Sheriff Chris Degase’s post on the organization’s Facebook account, “We have the Health Department scheduled to come in and test those inmates that are symptomatic today. “

The Sheriff’s Department can’t announce which specific inmates tested positive due to health privacy laws, but affected inmates will be able to make phone calls to notify friends and family.

Degase also said CCW permits will not be scheduled until next week.

Residents can contact the Sheriff’s Office with non-emergency reports or with any questions at 683-1020.