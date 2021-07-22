Ava Flag Exhibit

The Ava community is invited to view a display of all the entries for the Ava Flag Contest, sponsored by the Ava Lions Club, on July 22nd through July 24th – from 12:00 noon to 3:00pm. The location of the Flag Exhibit is The BoardRoom, next to the Art Guild. Enter on the East side of the building – there is a sign over the door. We invite everyone to select their 3 top design choices and then a panel of judges will make the final decision. We look forward to seeing you all!