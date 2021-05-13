Track Teams Score May 13, 2021 The 7th Grade Bears Track Team placed 2nd at the SCA Conference Track Meet, and the 8th Grade Bears Track Team won the SCA Conference Championship. (Above) An Ava Bear during the 100m Hurdle event. Posted in Sports Related Posts Local Gymnasts Score at Iowa Event May 13, 2021 Ava Lady Bears 7th and 8th Grade Track & Field Teams Place at SCA Meet May 13, 2021 Ava Lady Bears Track Team Wins SCA Championship May 13, 2021 Ava Bears Wind Up 13-5 for Season May 13, 2021 Ava Bears Fishing May 6, 2021