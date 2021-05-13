Steven Latourette, 66 years, 5 months and 11 days old, passed away on May 7, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Steven was born November 27, 1954 in Paducah, KY to Edward and Mary Eugenia (Anderson) Latourette.

Steven was an electrician and worked for the City of Houston as an Electrical Inspector before his retirement.

On April 17, 1976, Steven and Mary Lou Mullikin were united in marriage at Pine Bluff, Arkansas and to this union two children were born.

Steven enjoyed reading the Bible. He also liked gardening and riding his tractor. He loved to help people.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Edward Clinton Latourette.

Steven is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; son, Daniel Latourette of Houston, TX, granddaughter, Alanna Latourette of Houston, TX, grandsons, Alexander Latourette and Clayton Smith of Ozark, MO, Daughter-in-law, Yana Latourette of Ozark, MO and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Steven will be Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ava Cemetery. Officiating will be Brother Jason Difranco. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.