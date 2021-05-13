Mr. “Russ” Evans was born on October 5, 1937, in Champion, Missouri, in Douglas County, to Freda Mae (Hicks) Rowe and Russell Otis Evans, Sr. Russ passed away on May 7, 2021, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, IA, after a 2-year battle with glioblastoma.

Russ was enlisted in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958. The Army is where Russ learned to make his biscuits and gravy everyone loved and he enjoyed making “enough food to feed an Army” In 1959, Russ married Emma “Jean” Percifield in Douglas County, MO. She passed away in 1999. They will shortly be together again. Russ worked at Oscar Mayer for 37 years, retiring to care for his wife. When Russ went “Down Home” to Missouri he would always find time to fish with his brothers and friends at Haskins Ford which runs into Bull Shoals Lake.

Russ loved his Yorkies, Squeaker and Buttercup. They sit on the back of the couch, looking out the window for Russ to get home. All his other yorkies have passed; they will run and greet him when he gets to Heaven. Yes, “All Dogs Go to Heaven.”

He was preceded in death by his wife, mother and father, granddaughter Billie Sue Evans; maternal grandparents Golda Mae Stout Hicks and John Harrison Hicks; brothers Bobby Rowe, Tracy Lynn Evans; sisters: Florence Stutts, Donna Osborn, Helen Breeding; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews and cousins.

Survivors include his children, John Russell and Carol Evans of Ava, MO, Wilda and Tom Smith of Bettendorf, IA, Wanda Evans of Blue Grass, IA, Lora and Robert Picolet of Blue Grass, IA, forever daughter Debbie and Martin Hamilton of Lebanon, MO; grandchildren: Matthew Russell Evans of Blue Grass, IA, Kayla Mae Evans of Springfield, MO, Bradley (B.J.) Smith of Ocala, FL, Evan Smith of Bettendorf, IA, Kyle Smith of Davenport, IA, Kendra and Tim Atkins of Davenport, IA, Keith Picolet of Blue Grass, IA; great-grandchildren: Emma Sue Evans, Leland Trujillo, Maeson Trujillo, all of Swedborg, MO; great-great-grandchild: Kyzen Ray Evans; brothers: Billy Rowe of Ava, MO, J.D. and Debbie Rowe of Charlotte, AR, Jimmy and Barbara Rowe of Ava, MO, Leonard Rowe of Los Angeles, CA; sisters: Becky Stutts of Kansas City, MO, Sue and Bill Downs of Ava, MO, Katy and Robert Downs of Ava, MO, Ellen (Oppie) and Terry Austin of Ava, MO, Irma Jean Ward of Ava, MO, Sharon and Gary Norell of Mansfield, MO; aunts: Elsie Curtis of Mountain Grove, MO, Sharon Smith of Jefferson City, MO; and Uncle and life-time friend Ray and Donna Hicks of Blue Grass, IA.

Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 14, 2021, at Ava Family Funeral Home Ava, Mo. Burial will follow in the Murray Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com or avafamilyfuneralhome.com