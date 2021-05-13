Joe Darin Johnson, 47 years, 10 months and 13 days old, passed away on May 10, 2021 at his home from a sudden illness.

Joe was born June 27, 1973 in Mansfield, Missouri to Jimmy Frank Johnson and Willa Mae (Young) Barnum.

Joe and Tina Huskey were lifetime partners since 1995.

Joe attended Ava High School and was employed at the City of Ava. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He liked riding dirt bikes and spending time with family and friends.

Joe was a Christian and attended the Assembly of God Church in Ava.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his companion of 25 years, Tina Huskey, two children, Seth Johnson and Keaton Johnson, one grandson, Ryelin Johnson, four siblings, Carol June Johnson, Jimmy Johnson, Karen Johnson and Mark Barnum, eleven nieces and nephews, Alyssa Moore, Mikiah Moore, Sienna Moore, Stephen Johnson, Jaci Johnson, Jesse Johnson, Kellen Turner, Andrew Turner, Abby Barnum, Ellie Barnum and Hudson Barnum, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Joe will be Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava, Missouri with burial to follow at the Ava Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. Officiating will be Pastor Buddy Boyd. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes, Inc., Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.