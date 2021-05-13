Grace Mae Davis, 90 years and 1 month, passed on to Heaven on May 9, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO with her family by her side.

Grace was born April 9, 1931 in Coldsprings, MO to Alva and Pansie (Elliott) March.

On February 16, 1956 Grace and Clifton Davis were united in marriage at Ava, MO.

When Grace was young she worked as a Custodial worker with the Douglas County Courthouse. After she married Clifton she became a farmer’s wife and homemaker. She was a member of the Pentecostal Holiness Temple in Ava, MO. She loved to bottle feed calves, go fishing, her flowers, and going to church with Clifton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Clifton in 2020, three brothers, Donald, Harold and Lee March, two sisters, Geraldine Garrison & Leta Smith, two sons, Leroy and Harlan, two grandchildren, Kraig Davis and Latricia McPherson Clem, and son-in-law, Danny Carmickle.

Grace is survived by her five children, Gerald & Linda Davis, Harold Davis, Lavonne Kay Carmickle, Laverne Karen Farris, and Linda Joyce & Roy Presley, many grandchildren, several great & great great grandchildren, one sister, Olive Taylor of California, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Grace will be Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Junior Hall. Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.