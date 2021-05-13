Ava Seniors Announce Post-HS Plans

Jadyn Smith (above left) was accepted to Missouri State University – West Plains where she plans to pursue a degree in Psychology. Jadyn’s plan is to one day do mental health counseling and become a private counselor while earning her LPC. Jadyn is the daughter of Garry and Pepper Smith. Devin Rowe (right) was accepted to Crowder College where she plans to pursue a degree in Animal Science. Devin is the daughter of Teresa Williams and Waylon & Julia Rowe. Tyler Castillo (below left) was accepted to Missouri Technical Institute where he plans to pursue a degree as an HVAC/R Technican. Tyler is the son of Joe and Sarah Nelson. Kiera Rothenberg (below right) was accepted to Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan where she plans to pursue a degree in Mortuary Science and hopes to one day go into Forensic Pathology. Kiera is the daughter of Josh and Sara Swainston and Deej and Mel Rothenberg.

