Ava Lady Bears Track Team Wins SCA Championship

Submitted Photo The Ava Lady Bears captured the South Central Association Conference championship. The team is pictured with Lady Bears Coach Damon Seiger.

The Ava Lady Bears track squad took a South Central Association conference championship at the conference meet May 3. 

Individual finishes were:

  • 200 Meter Dash-Hannah Evans, first, SCA champion.
  • 1600 Meter Run-Mallory Melton, third, honorable mention all-conference.
  • 800 Meter Run-Mallory Melon, second team all-conference.
  • 100 Meter Hurdles-Celia Fossett, first, SCA champion; Lexie Gastineau, third, honorable mention all-conference.
  • 4×800 Meter Relay-Addison Croston, Olivia Gastineau, Karleyna Kilgore, Maggy Potter, first, SCA champion.
  • Long Jump-Hannah Evans, first, SCA champion.
  • 3200 Meter Run-Mallory Melton, second, second team all-conference.
  • 4×100 Meter Relay-Keeley Akers, Olivia Gastineau, Paige Kimmons, Karli Pederson, second, second team all-conference.
  • 4×200 Meter Relay-Celia Fossett, Lexie Gastineau, Keeley Akers, Sara Mendel, third, honorable mention all-conference.
  • 4×400 Meter Relay-Lexie Gastineau, Olivia Gastineau, Sara Mendel, Addison Croston, third, honorable mention all-conference.
  • 400 Meter Dash-Hannah Evans, first, SCA champion; Sara Mendel, third, honorable mention all-conference.
  • High Jump-Hanna Evans, first, SCA champion.
  • Pole vault-Celia Fossett, second, second team all-conference.
  • Javelin-Chloe Barnum, third, honorable mention all-conference.

Individual boys results at the SCA boys meet:

  • 200 Meter Dash-Rylin Dickson, third, honorable mention all-conference.
  • 400 Meter Dash-Flint Sallee, third, honorable mention all-conference.
  • 110 Meter Hurdles-Colby Miles, third, honorable mention all-conference.
  • 4×800 Meter Relay-Grady Goss, Blayne Mendel, Carter Mahan, Hunter Hall, second, second team all-conference.
  • 4×100 Meter Relay-Rylin Dickson, Blayne Mendel, Hunter Hall, Flint Sallee, first, SCA champion.
  • 4×200 Meter Relay-Braydon Thorburn, Blayne Mendel, Hunter Hall, Rylin Dickson, third, honorable mention all-conference.
  • Discus-Lucas Kessler, third, honorable mention all-conference.
  • Pole Vault-Cage Stewart, third, honorable mention all-conference.
Posted in Sports