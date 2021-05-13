Ava Lady Bears Track Team Wins SCA Championship

The Ava Lady Bears track squad took a South Central Association conference championship at the conference meet May 3.

Individual finishes were:

200 Meter Dash-Hannah Evans, first, SCA champion.

1600 Meter Run-Mallory Melton, third, honorable mention all-conference.

800 Meter Run-Mallory Melon, second team all-conference.

100 Meter Hurdles-Celia Fossett, first, SCA champion; Lexie Gastineau, third, honorable mention all-conference.

4×800 Meter Relay-Addison Croston, Olivia Gastineau, Karleyna Kilgore, Maggy Potter, first, SCA champion.

Long Jump-Hannah Evans, first, SCA champion.

3200 Meter Run-Mallory Melton, second, second team all-conference.

4×100 Meter Relay-Keeley Akers, Olivia Gastineau, Paige Kimmons, Karli Pederson, second, second team all-conference.

4×200 Meter Relay-Celia Fossett, Lexie Gastineau, Keeley Akers, Sara Mendel, third, honorable mention all-conference.

4×400 Meter Relay-Lexie Gastineau, Olivia Gastineau, Sara Mendel, Addison Croston, third, honorable mention all-conference.

400 Meter Dash-Hannah Evans, first, SCA champion; Sara Mendel, third, honorable mention all-conference.

High Jump-Hanna Evans, first, SCA champion.

Pole vault-Celia Fossett, second, second team all-conference.

Javelin-Chloe Barnum, third, honorable mention all-conference.

Individual boys results at the SCA boys meet: