| logout
Ava Lady Bears Track Team Wins SCA Championship
The Ava Lady Bears track squad took a South Central Association conference championship at the conference meet May 3.
Individual finishes were:
- 200 Meter Dash-Hannah Evans, first, SCA champion.
- 1600 Meter Run-Mallory Melton, third, honorable mention all-conference.
- 800 Meter Run-Mallory Melon, second team all-conference.
- 100 Meter Hurdles-Celia Fossett, first, SCA champion; Lexie Gastineau, third, honorable mention all-conference.
- 4×800 Meter Relay-Addison Croston, Olivia Gastineau, Karleyna Kilgore, Maggy Potter, first, SCA champion.
- Long Jump-Hannah Evans, first, SCA champion.
- 3200 Meter Run-Mallory Melton, second, second team all-conference.
- 4×100 Meter Relay-Keeley Akers, Olivia Gastineau, Paige Kimmons, Karli Pederson, second, second team all-conference.
- 4×200 Meter Relay-Celia Fossett, Lexie Gastineau, Keeley Akers, Sara Mendel, third, honorable mention all-conference.
- 4×400 Meter Relay-Lexie Gastineau, Olivia Gastineau, Sara Mendel, Addison Croston, third, honorable mention all-conference.
- 400 Meter Dash-Hannah Evans, first, SCA champion; Sara Mendel, third, honorable mention all-conference.
- High Jump-Hanna Evans, first, SCA champion.
- Pole vault-Celia Fossett, second, second team all-conference.
- Javelin-Chloe Barnum, third, honorable mention all-conference.
Individual boys results at the SCA boys meet:
- 200 Meter Dash-Rylin Dickson, third, honorable mention all-conference.
- 400 Meter Dash-Flint Sallee, third, honorable mention all-conference.
- 110 Meter Hurdles-Colby Miles, third, honorable mention all-conference.
- 4×800 Meter Relay-Grady Goss, Blayne Mendel, Carter Mahan, Hunter Hall, second, second team all-conference.
- 4×100 Meter Relay-Rylin Dickson, Blayne Mendel, Hunter Hall, Flint Sallee, first, SCA champion.
- 4×200 Meter Relay-Braydon Thorburn, Blayne Mendel, Hunter Hall, Rylin Dickson, third, honorable mention all-conference.
- Discus-Lucas Kessler, third, honorable mention all-conference.
- Pole Vault-Cage Stewart, third, honorable mention all-conference.