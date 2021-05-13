Ava Lady Bears 7th and 8th Grade Track & Field Teams Place at SCA Meet

On May 25, the 7th & 8th grade Lady Bears competed in the SCA Meet held at Willow Springs. The 7th grade team took 1st place and the 8th grade team took 2nd place.

The results are as follows:

7th grade

100 Hurdle – Braelyn Wills, 1st

100 Dash – Braelyn Willis, 1st

400 Dash – Braelyn Willis, 1st

1600- Abi Dalton, 3rd; Elle Keys, 4th

800M – Abi Dalton, 4th; Elle Keys, 5th

200 Dash Nancy Ames 5th

4×200 M Relay – Marissa Clark, Tinley Mahan, Anna Studdard, Nancy Ames, 2nd

4×400 M Relay – Marissa Clark, Tinley Mahan, Anna Studdard, Abi Dalton, 2nd

Shot Put Anna Studdard, 1st; Tinley Mahan. 6th

High Jump – Anna Studdard, 3rd

Pole Vault – Nancy Ames, 2nd

Triple Jump – Elle Key, 5th

Long Jump – Elle Key, 5th

8th grade