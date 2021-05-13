| logout
Ava Lady Bears 7th and 8th Grade Track & Field Teams Place at SCA Meet
On May 25, the 7th & 8th grade Lady Bears competed in the SCA Meet held at Willow Springs. The 7th grade team took 1st place and the 8th grade team took 2nd place.
The results are as follows:
7th grade
- 100 Hurdle – Braelyn Wills, 1st
- 100 Dash – Braelyn Willis, 1st
- 400 Dash – Braelyn Willis, 1st
- 1600- Abi Dalton, 3rd; Elle Keys, 4th
- 800M – Abi Dalton, 4th; Elle Keys, 5th
- 200 Dash Nancy Ames 5th
- 4×200 M Relay – Marissa Clark, Tinley Mahan, Anna Studdard, Nancy Ames, 2nd
- 4×400 M Relay – Marissa Clark, Tinley Mahan, Anna Studdard, Abi Dalton, 2nd
- Shot Put Anna Studdard, 1st; Tinley Mahan. 6th
- High Jump – Anna Studdard, 3rd
- Pole Vault – Nancy Ames, 2nd
- Triple Jump – Elle Key, 5th
- Long Jump – Elle Key, 5th
8th grade
- 100 M Hurdles – Faith Lane, 4th; Alexis Emrick, 7th
- 100 Dash – Hannah Forrest, 5th
- 800 M Relay – Shaina Lamb, Hailey Edwards, Jennifer Perry, Faith Lane, 2nd
- 1600 – Alexis Emrick 3rd; Autumn Baldwin, 5th
- 400 Dash Hannah Forrest 2nd, Faith Lain 3rd
- 800M – Autumn Baldwin, 4th; Alexis Emrick, 5th
- 200 Dash – Hannah Forrest, 2nd
- 4×100 M Relay – Shaina Lamb, Emma Johnson, Hailey Edwards, Jennifer Perry, 3rd
- 4×200 M Relay – Shaina Lamb, Emma Johnson, Hailey Edwards, Jennifer Perry, 1st
- 4×400 M Relay – Jennifer Perry, Hailey Edwards, Emma Johnson, Autumn Baldwin, 1st
- Long Jump – Alexis Emrick, 1st; Faith Lane, 8th
- Shot Put – Shaina Lamb, 6th; Emma Johnson 7th
- Discus – Emma Johnson, 6th; Shaina Lamb, 7th
- Triple Jump – Autumn Baldwin, 4th
- High Jump – Hannah Forrest, 1st; Jennifer Perry, 5th