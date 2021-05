Amanda Morgan is the Douglas County Sheltered Workshop (DOCO) Employee of the Month. DOCO says “

When Amanda first came to us, she was super shy and very introverted. She had difficulties with production as well as fitting in. Now, over two years later, she’s one of our most consistent performers. She’s formed relationships and friendships that she’s proud and protective of. We are so very very proud of her.

Congratulations, Amanda!!