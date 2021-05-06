Wanda Carlene Willis, 91 years, 3 months, 30 days old, passed away on, April 27, 2021 at Heart of the Ozarks Care Center.

Carlene was born December 28, 1929 in Macomb, Missouri to Reverend William Carl and Blanche (Vaughan) Willis.

Carlene and Marvin Nichols were united in marriage on April 17, 1947 in Ava, MO and were blessed with three children: Marvin, Jr., Sandra, and Jim. Marvin passed away in 1966.

On January 16, 1967, Carlene married Robert Glasgow in Richmond, Texas and were blessed with a son, Rory. Robert preceded her in death in 1982.

Carlene was a Business Operator for Glasgow Enterprises. Her expertise was in designing banquet table skirts. She was a Christian and a member of the Assembly of God Church.

Carlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Marvin, Robert and John; sisters, Norma Bogart and Ruth Sharp; brothers Ken Willis and Dale Willis; and grandson, Patrick Glasgow.

She is survived by her children, Marvin Nichols, Jr, Baytown, Texas; Sandra Fiore, La Porte, Texas; James Nichols, Hancock, Maryland; Rory Glasgow, Huntsville, Texas; grandchildren, Dawn Nichols, Dara Nichols, Amanda Glasgow, Michael Fiore, Anthony Fiore, and Bryan Glasgow; great grandchildren Payton Fiore and Gavin Fiore; sister, Doris Bonner; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Carlene was Monday, May 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ava Cemetery with Pastor Buddy Boyd officiating. Memorials may be made to The Children’s Miracle Network or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital per Carlene’s request. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Texas for extended family members.