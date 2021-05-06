Tornado Touches Down

Photos: Eastern Douglas County Fire DepartmentAva/Douglas Emergency Management
On Wednesday, April 28th the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Douglas County at approximately 10:00 A.M. The Eastern Douglas County Fire Department responded to reports of a tornado touchdown ten miles northwest of Dora. The National Weather Service later confirmed that an EF0 tornado with winds up to 85 MPH touched down at this location, with a path width of 100 yards. The twister tracked two miles to the northeast before lifting.