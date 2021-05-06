Skyline Tigers 5k Prowl

The 2021 5K Tiger Prowl Donut Run started at 8:00 a.m. at the Skyline R2 School on Saturday, May 1st.

The first one across the finish line was Skyline graduate, now Mountain Grove High School freshman, Rowdy Woods, with a time of 26 minutes. Rowdy was first in his division of 18 and under. Second and third in the 18 and under division were Jaycee Hall at 30:24 and Evan Homer at 30:53.

Andrew Hardin was second to cross the line, at 28:30, and first place in the adult division. Second and third in the adult division were Jim Hurt, at 31:00, and Tamara Collins, at 44:18.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department joined with the Skyline Volunteer Fire Department to provide security for the run along Highway C.

Superintendent Donnie Luna was stationed at the half-way turn around point for encouragement and support.

Tabatha Hurt kept track of the time and was there at the finish line with water for the 36 runners and walkers. She also officiated at the awards ceremony, where the winners were presented with gift cards.

There were bananas and donuts and door prizes for the runners.