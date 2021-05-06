National Honor Society Seniors

Ben Coffman/Herald Last Sunday, May 2nd, the National Honor Society acknowledged the National Honor Society members of the senior class. Those seniors are, bottom row, left to right: Karli Pedersen, Alyssa Wallace, Makynna Wallace, Kaylee Downs, Sydney Gunter, Jadyn Smith, Quinton Donley, Colby Miles, Caden Prock and Leo Haro Top row, left to right: Aidan Murphy, Paige Kimmons, Grace Key, Gabi Pruitt, Allyson Roberts, Kaylen Gramlich, Adryonna Evans, Mackenzie Lawson, Grace Mathews and Mason Cole. Not pictured: Layla Giorgianni