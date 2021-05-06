Library Announces 2021 Summer Reading Program

Join us at the Douglas County Public Library as we present “Tails and Tales,” our 2021 summer reading program.

Children from ages 3 to 12 can join us for storytime with take-home crafts and weekly prize drawings. Registration and face masks are required.

Schedule:

Ages 3 to 5

Mondays, 10:00 to 10:30 AM

June 7, 14, 21, 28

July 6 (Tuesday), 12, 19, 26

Ages 6 to 12

Wednesdays, 3:00 to 3:30 PM

June 9, 16, 23, 30

July 7, 14, 21, 28

Teens from ages 13 to 18 can participate by picking up a reading packet at the library, completing the reading requirements and returning it to the library for a free book, prize and entry into a drawing (prize to be announced later.)

For more information or to register for the summer reading program, stop by the library at 301 W. Webster Avenue in Ava, or call us at 683-5633.