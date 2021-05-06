Glenda Kay Miller, 74 years, 4 months, 16 days old, passed to Heaven on May 2, 2021 at Cox’s South Hospital in Springfield, MO with her family by her side.

Glenda was born December 17, 1946 in Sweden, MO to Johnie Eugene and Nellie Mable (Miller) Turner.

On March 9, 1962 Glenda and Jerry Arnold Miller were united in marriage at Whites Creek and to this union they were blessed with three children.

Glenda worked at Ava Drug for many years. She had also worked at Emerson Electric and Dollar General. She was a Christian and a member of the Sweden Church. Glenda loved people and it showed. She was always glad to serve and was so helpful in the store. She enjoyed hand embroidery, gardening, cooking for her family, farming and shopping.

She adored her family and especially her grand and great grandkids.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jerry in 2019, her sister, Evelyn Merritt, sisters-in-laws, Carol, Jan, Patsy Miller, Lela Rowe, brothers-in-laws, Dean Rowe and Aaron Donald Miller and a special son, David Goodman.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Terry & Sherry Miller, Sharon & Buzz Woods, and Gary Miller all of the Ava, 14 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Glenda will be Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Sweden Cemetery. A visitation will be Thursday, May 6th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Joshua Strong. Memorials may be made to the shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.