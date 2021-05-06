Darrell Wayne Burnett, 65 years, 7 months, 13 days old, passed away on April 27, 2021 at his home.

Darrell was born September 14, 1955 in Windsor, MO to Jay Thomas and Virginia Kathleen (Price) Burnett.

Darrell was a Truck Driver for over 40 years. He started as a young man and had the opportunity to travel across the country.

On January 30, 1993 Darrell and Teresa “Terrie” Lynn Jefferson were united in marriage at Harrison, AR.

He was a Christian and a member of the Union Grove General Baptist Church in Dora. Darrell enjoyed his tractor pulls, race cars, haying, his cattle, driving his truck, and story telling. Most of all he loved being with his kids and grandkids!

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Terrie, his brother, Roger and brothers-in-laws, Terry Trepasso and “Dick” Bennett.

He is survived by his children, Travis Burnett, Melissa Burnett, Geoffery Graham, Lisa Clemenson and her husband, Dave and Lyndi Graham, grandchildren, Colton, Coy, Haylun, Kelby, Cabot, Rachel, Carter, Coler, Chance, Machi, and Lyla, two brothers and their spouses, Larry & Evelyn Burnett and Charlie & Ann Burnett, two sisters, Sandy Trepasso and Carrie Bennett, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Darrell were Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Union Grove Cemetery at Dora, MO on AD Highway. A Visitation was prior to the service on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to service time in the funeral home.

Officiating was Pastor Charlie Burnett. Memorials may be made to the Union Grove Cemetery or Love Offerings to the family. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.