In last week’s Herald we wrote that Mayor Loftin testified in favor of Senate Bill 508.

That’s incorrect.

Ava Mayor Loftin testified against Senate Bill 508, which means he testified in favor of the Grain Belt Express.

The language of bill 508 is such that you have to be against the bill in order to be in favor of the Grain Belt Express.

Learn more about the Grain Belt Express here: grainbeltexpress.com/