Ava Lady Bears Take Second in Relay Meet

On 4.26, The Lady Bears Middle School competed in the Ava Relay Meet. Both 7th grade and 8th grade took second in the meet.

The results are as follows:

Ava 7th grade

100 Hurdle – Braelyn Willis, 1st; Nancy Ames, 4th

100 Dash – Braelyn Willis, 1st

1600 – Abi Dalton, 2nd; Elle Keys 4th

800M – Abi Dalton, 3rd; Elle Keys, 4th

200 Dash – Braelyn Willis, 1st; Nancy Ames, 5th

Shot Put – Anna Studdard, 2nd; Tinley Mahan, 8th

High Jump – Anna Studdard, 5th

Triple Jump – Elle Key, 8th

Ava 8th grade

100 Hurdle – Alexis Emrick, 8th

100 Dash – Hannah Forrest, 2nd

800 M Relay – Shaina Lamb, Hailey Edwards, Jennifer Perry, Faith Lane, 2nd

1600 – Autumn Baldwin, 4th; Alexis Emerick, 5th

400 Dash – Faith Lane, 5th; Hannah Forrest. 6th

800M – Autumn Baldwin, 5th; Alexis Emerick, 6th

200 Dash – Hannah Forrest; 2nd

1600 M Relay – Jennifer Perry, Hailey Edwards, Kya Squires, Autumn Baldwin, 3rd

Long Jump – Alexis Emerick, 2nd; Faith Lane, 4th

Shot Put – Shaina Lamb, 7th

Triple Jump – Autumn Baldwin; 5th

High Jump – Jennifer Perry and Hannah Forrest tied for 6th

Both girls teams finished 2nd out of 12 teams.