Ava Lady Bears Take Second in Relay Meet
On 4.26, The Lady Bears Middle School competed in the Ava Relay Meet. Both 7th grade and 8th grade took second in the meet.
The results are as follows:
Ava 7th grade
100 Hurdle – Braelyn Willis, 1st; Nancy Ames, 4th
100 Dash – Braelyn Willis, 1st
1600 – Abi Dalton, 2nd; Elle Keys 4th
800M – Abi Dalton, 3rd; Elle Keys, 4th
200 Dash – Braelyn Willis, 1st; Nancy Ames, 5th
Shot Put – Anna Studdard, 2nd; Tinley Mahan, 8th
High Jump – Anna Studdard, 5th
Triple Jump – Elle Key, 8th
Ava 8th grade
100 Hurdle – Alexis Emrick, 8th
100 Dash – Hannah Forrest, 2nd
800 M Relay – Shaina Lamb, Hailey Edwards, Jennifer Perry, Faith Lane, 2nd
1600 – Autumn Baldwin, 4th; Alexis Emerick, 5th
400 Dash – Faith Lane, 5th; Hannah Forrest. 6th
800M – Autumn Baldwin, 5th; Alexis Emerick, 6th
200 Dash – Hannah Forrest; 2nd
1600 M Relay – Jennifer Perry, Hailey Edwards, Kya Squires, Autumn Baldwin, 3rd
Long Jump – Alexis Emerick, 2nd; Faith Lane, 4th
Shot Put – Shaina Lamb, 7th
Triple Jump – Autumn Baldwin; 5th
High Jump – Jennifer Perry and Hannah Forrest tied for 6th
Both girls teams finished 2nd out of 12 teams.