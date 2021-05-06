Ava Bears Fishing May 6, 2021 Submitted Photo Zach Mendel and Colton Marker placed 8th last Sunday, May 2nd, at the Table Rock Lake fishing tournament. There were approximately 270 teams fishing from several different states around the area. Posted in School News, Sports Related Posts Bears Overcome Early Deficit to Win Over Cabool May 6, 2021 Ava Lady Bears Take Second in Relay Meet May 6, 2021 Skyline Tigers 5k Prowl May 6, 2021 National Honor Society Seniors May 6, 2021 Ava Seniors Make Plans May 6, 2021