Two Vehicle Accident Injures One

Photos: Ava Rural Fire Department
Joleana Mitchell, 38, of Norwood sustained moderate injuries when her 2005 Ford Focus (bottom) traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and returned to the road where it was struck by the 2007 Chevy 1500 (top) of Theodore Jarrett, 57, of Mountain Grove. Mitchell was transported to Cox South. The incident was investigated by Corporal DJ Johnson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Ava Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene. Vehicles were towed by Jims Body Shop of Ava.