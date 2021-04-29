Michael Boyink/Herald With fresh blacktop and parking stripes repainted, the project to make the Ava Square compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is complete. The project first started in February of 2018 with community meetings to discuss changes. In February of 2019, the city received a Community Development Block Grant for $466,129 for the work, with the city responsible for $38,155. The city later elected to spend an additional $21,000 to completely replace the center asphalt completely rather than patching what was there. With the work completed, the Ava Farmer’s Market will be back in the square this Saturday, and the May Chamber of Commerce Lunch will take place on the square on May 11th.