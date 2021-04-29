Associate & Circuit Law Day

During Associate Court Day on April 15, 2021, there was a total of 78 criminal cases on the docket with some still being conducted by video. There were 36 felony cases, 38 misdemeanor cases and 4 infractions. There were 6 misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas and 8 failure to appear warrants were issued.

Seven cases waived preliminary hearing and are now in Circuit Court. Two preliminary hearings were held. In both cases, the Court found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and bound them over to Circuit Court.

During Circuit Law Day on April 21, 2021 the following defendants were sentenced to the Department of Corrections:

Randall W. Scofield, 46, Mansfield, was sentenced to 7 years in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine after admitting to violating his probation. Scofield was ordered to attend Long Term Treatment under §217.362 within the Department of Corrections. The original offense occurred in April of 2017 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Lloyd J. Rideeoutte, Jr., 24, Fordland, was sentenced to 3 years in prison for 2nd Degree Statutory Rape. The original offense occurred in November of 2018 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Jason P. Hesterlee, 40, Ava, was sentenced to 5 years in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine after admitting to violating his probation. The original offense occurred in January of 2020. Hesterlee was also sentenced to 7 years in prison for a new case of Possession of Methamphetamine. Hesterlee was ordered to attend Long Term Treatment under §217.362 within the Department of Corrections. The current offense occurred in February of 2021 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Ava Police Department.

Ray G. Overturf, 35, Ava, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for DWI-Persistent and 3 years in prison for Driving While Suspended after admitting to violating his probation. Overturf was ordered to attend Institutional Treatment under §559.115 within the Department of Corrections. The original offenses occurred in May of 2016 and were investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

There were 49 criminal cases on the docket. There were 49 felony cases with some still being conducted by video. There were 6 felony guilty pleas, 3 probation revocations and 1 failure to appear warrant was issued.

Source: Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office