Accepted to OTC April 29, 2021 Submitted Photo Gabi Pruitt was accepted to Ozark Technical Community College where she plans to pursue a degree in Behavioral Sciences and become a social worker. Gabi is the daughter of Jill Hollinger and Edward Wedemeyer.