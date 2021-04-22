Record Broken April 22, 2021 Submitted Photo 7th grader, Braelyn Willis, broke the school record for the 100 Meter Hurdle on April 8 at Ava with a time of 18.73 seconds. Celia Fossett had held the record since 2018 with a time of 19.04 seconds. Posted in School News, Sports Related Posts Sallee Signs With Drury April 22, 2021 Ava Lady Bears Track Places at 3 Meets April 22, 2021 Ava Bears Win Three in a Row April 22, 2021 Dr. Clint Hall Named as Gainesville Jr/Sr High School Principal April 22, 2021 Ava Seniors Plan Next Steps April 22, 2021