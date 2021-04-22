Ella “Ellie” Marie Doran

Ella Marie Doran, 89 years, 8 months, 22 days old, passed to her Heavenly home on April 19, 2021 at her beloved farm home with her family by her side.

Ellie was born July 28, 1931 in Squires, Missouri to Dave and Maggie (Hitchcock) Fleetwood.

Ellie was united in marriage to Vernon Hartgraves and from this union four children were born. Later in life, Ellie and Russell Kay Doran were united in marriage in Ava.

In Ellie’s younger days, she was employed at a shirt factory in Mtn. Home, AR. When she later moved to California, she was a manager at an apartment complex. Upon returning to Missouri, she worked at Chastain’s Nursing Home of Ava for 25 years.

Ellie was a Christian and a member of the Ava Assembly of God Church. She was an avid pitch player, garage sale shopper, and loved breakfast with her friends. Most of all, she loved church and spending time with family.

Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Russell, in 2020, her son Timothy Hartgraves, three brothers: Sherman, Dave, and Burney & Linna Rae Fleetwood, sister Dorthy Plumb, beloved niece Betty Hesterlee, nephew Harlan Plumb, and granddaughter, Hayden James.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Darrell and Terry Hartgraves, Jimmie Hartgraves and Rachael Ross and Connie Burris and her favorite son-in-law, Mike Burris and daughter-in-law, Chris Hartgraves. Ellie also had a host of special and extended family members whom she dearly loved. Furthermore, Russell Doran’s family became her own and they were held in great affection. She has six grandchildren; Rev. Zach & Michelle Hartgraves, Dr. Zane & Stefanie Hartgraves, Mike & Tish Kiser, Jason & Mary Hartgraves, Tina & Gordon Simmons, and Wes & Beth Johnson, 13 great grandchildren; Tanner, Heather, Brooklyn, Jonah, Doran, Emma, Tatum, Katie, Hailey, Eli, Zoey, Bristol, and Aubrey, her sister, Ethil Lane, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Ellie will be Thursday, April 22, 2021at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Mills Cemetery. A Visitation will be Thursday prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating will be Rev. Zach Hartgraves Rev. John Fleetwood and Wes Johnson. The family requests memorial donations go to Mills Cemetery for maintenance and upkeep. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.