Charles H. Williams, age 79, of Battlefield, Missouri, passed away April 11, 2021, in Battlefield, Missouri. Charles was born in El Paso, Texas, to Charles S. Williams and Dorothy (Burkholder) Williams on March 11, 1942.

He attended Ava High School, Ava, Missouri and went on to earn an Associate degree at Columbia College, Springfield, Missouri. Charles served 4 years for the United States Air Force. He worked at Dayco for 40 years until his retirement.

Charles married the love of his life Diani K. Gilmore, December 8, 1978. They had three sons, Richard Eric Williams, Scott Allen Gaunt, and Kenneth Paul Gaunt.

Charles’s parents, Charles and Dorothy Williams preceded him in death.

Charles is survived by his wife Diani, his special sons, Richard Eric Williams, Scott Allen Gaunt, Kenneth Paul Gaunt, 4 special grandchildren, Rachel Gaunt, Christopher Gaunt, Jedediah Gaunt, and Abigail Gaunt, 2 great-grandchildren, Conner Marcum, and Allison Gaunt.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding the trails in Chadwick on his bike, traveling and working outside.

The universe best mechanic ever lived. He loved his old cars and trucks and making them run. Family was special to him. Charles will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation was held Friday, April 16, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. in Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Services were Monday, April 19, 2021 at Wilson’s Creek Baptist Church, Brookline, Missouri. Burial was in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri.