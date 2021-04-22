Ava Seniors Plan Next Steps

Submitted Photos

(Top to Bottom): Danielle Phillips was accepted to Polk State College in Florida where she plans to major in Respiratory Therapy. Danielle is the daughter of Marcus and Bobbie Fritz. Cade Pinckney was accepted to Ozark Technical Community College where he plans to pursue a degree in Industrial Systems Technology. Cade is the son of Tanner and Mindy Duran Pinckney.Makaylea Christeson was accepted to Ozark Technical Community College where she plans to pursue a degree in Elementary Education.