Ava Lady Bears Track Places at 3 Meets

The Ava Middle School Lady Bears Track Teams competed in three meets earlier this month, and several 7th and 8th grade students took home the top ribbons.

The results of the April 6th meet at West Plains were:

7th grade

100 Hurdle – Braelyn Wills 1st, Nancy Ames 3rd

100 Dash – Braelyn Willis 1st, Nancy Ames 5th

1600 – Abi Dalton 8th, Elle Keys 7th

400 Dash – Braelyn Willis 1st

800M – Abi Dalton 8th, Elle Keys 7th

200 Dash – Nancy 5th

Long Jump – Anna Studdard 5th

Discus – Anna Studdard 7th

Shot Put – Anna Studdard 1st, Tinley Mahan 5th

Pole Vault – Nancy Ames 1st

8th grade

100 Hurdle – Alexis Emerick 3rd, Faith Lane 4th

100 Dash – Hannah Forrest 8th, Autumn Baldwin 8th

1600 – Autumn Baldwin 3rd, Alexis Emerick 4th

400 M – Hannah Forrest 2nd, Faith Lane 4th

800M – Autumn Baldwin 4th, Alexis Emerick 5th

200M – Hannah Forrest 4th

High Jump – Jennifer Perry Tied 2nd, Hannah Forrest 4th

Long Jump – Faith Lane 1st, Alexis Emerick 4th

Shot Put – Emma Johnson 8th

Discus – Emma Johnson 6th

Triple Jump – Autumn Baldwin 4th

The results of the April 8th meet in Ava, which resulted in a 1st place overall for 8th grade and 2nd place overall for 7th grade are:

7th grade

100 Hurdle – Braelyn Wills 1st School Record 18.73, Nancy Ames 5th

100Dash – Braelyn Willis 1st

1600 -Abil Dalton 5th, Elle Keys 6th

400 Dash – Braelyn Willis 1st

800M – Abi Dalton 5th, Elle Keys 6th

200 Dash – Nancy 3rd

Long Jump – Anna Studdard 5th, Elle Keys 3rd

Shot Put – Anna Studdard 2nd

Triple Jump – 4th

Pole Vault – Nancy Ames 1st

8th grade

100 Hurdle – Alexis Emerick 3rd, Faith Lane 4th

100 Dash – Hannah Forrest 1st

1600 – Autumn Baldwin 1st, Alexis Emerick 2nd

400 M – Hannah Forrest 3rd, Faith Lane 6th

800M – Autumn Baldwin 4th, Alexis Emerick 2nd

200M – Hannah Forrest 2nd

High Jump – Jennifer Perry 7th, Hannah Forrest 6th

Long Jump – Faith Lane T- 6th, Alexis Emerick 5th

Shot Put – Emma Johnson 8th

Triple Jump – Autumn Baldwin 7th

The results of the April 13th meet at West Plains, both 7th and 8th grade teams place 5th overall, are:

7th grade

100 Hurdle – Nancy Ames 4th

1600 – Abil Dalton 7th, Elle Keys 8th

800M – Abi Dalton 7th, Elle Keys 8th

200 Dash – Nancy 7th

4X400 Relay – Marrisa Clark, Tinley Mahan, Anna Studdard, Abi Dalton 3rd

Shot Put – Anna Studdard 3rd

Pole Vault – Nancy Ames 1st

8th grade

100 Hurdles – Alexis Emerick 6th, Faith Lane 7th

100 Dash – Hannah Forrest 2nd

1600M – Autumn Baldwin 6th, Alexis Emerick 8th

400 M – Hannah Forrest 3rd

800M Autumn Baldwin 7th

200M – Hannah Forrest 4th

4X400M Relay – Jen Perry, Hailey Edwards, Kya Squires and Autumn Baldwin 3rd

Long Jump – Faith Lane 8th

Triple Jump – Autumn Baldwin 8th