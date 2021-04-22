Ava Lady Bears Track Places at 3 Meets
The Ava Middle School Lady Bears Track Teams competed in three meets earlier this month, and several 7th and 8th grade students took home the top ribbons.
The results of the April 6th meet at West Plains were:
7th grade
100 Hurdle – Braelyn Wills 1st, Nancy Ames 3rd
100 Dash – Braelyn Willis 1st, Nancy Ames 5th
1600 – Abi Dalton 8th, Elle Keys 7th
400 Dash – Braelyn Willis 1st
800M – Abi Dalton 8th, Elle Keys 7th
200 Dash – Nancy 5th
Long Jump – Anna Studdard 5th
Discus – Anna Studdard 7th
Shot Put – Anna Studdard 1st, Tinley Mahan 5th
Pole Vault – Nancy Ames 1st
8th grade
100 Hurdle – Alexis Emerick 3rd, Faith Lane 4th
100 Dash – Hannah Forrest 8th, Autumn Baldwin 8th
1600 – Autumn Baldwin 3rd, Alexis Emerick 4th
400 M – Hannah Forrest 2nd, Faith Lane 4th
800M – Autumn Baldwin 4th, Alexis Emerick 5th
200M – Hannah Forrest 4th
High Jump – Jennifer Perry Tied 2nd, Hannah Forrest 4th
Long Jump – Faith Lane 1st, Alexis Emerick 4th
Shot Put – Emma Johnson 8th
Discus – Emma Johnson 6th
Triple Jump – Autumn Baldwin 4th
The results of the April 8th meet in Ava, which resulted in a 1st place overall for 8th grade and 2nd place overall for 7th grade are:
7th grade
100 Hurdle – Braelyn Wills 1st School Record 18.73, Nancy Ames 5th
100Dash – Braelyn Willis 1st
1600 -Abil Dalton 5th, Elle Keys 6th
400 Dash – Braelyn Willis 1st
800M – Abi Dalton 5th, Elle Keys 6th
200 Dash – Nancy 3rd
Long Jump – Anna Studdard 5th, Elle Keys 3rd
Shot Put – Anna Studdard 2nd
Triple Jump – 4th
Pole Vault – Nancy Ames 1st
8th grade
100 Hurdle – Alexis Emerick 3rd, Faith Lane 4th
100 Dash – Hannah Forrest 1st
1600 – Autumn Baldwin 1st, Alexis Emerick 2nd
400 M – Hannah Forrest 3rd, Faith Lane 6th
800M – Autumn Baldwin 4th, Alexis Emerick 2nd
200M – Hannah Forrest 2nd
High Jump – Jennifer Perry 7th, Hannah Forrest 6th
Long Jump – Faith Lane T- 6th, Alexis Emerick 5th
Shot Put – Emma Johnson 8th
Triple Jump – Autumn Baldwin 7th
The results of the April 13th meet at West Plains, both 7th and 8th grade teams place 5th overall, are:
7th grade
100 Hurdle – Nancy Ames 4th
1600 – Abil Dalton 7th, Elle Keys 8th
800M – Abi Dalton 7th, Elle Keys 8th
200 Dash – Nancy 7th
4X400 Relay – Marrisa Clark, Tinley Mahan, Anna Studdard, Abi Dalton 3rd
Shot Put – Anna Studdard 3rd
Pole Vault – Nancy Ames 1st
8th grade
100 Hurdles – Alexis Emerick 6th, Faith Lane 7th
100 Dash – Hannah Forrest 2nd
1600M – Autumn Baldwin 6th, Alexis Emerick 8th
400 M – Hannah Forrest 3rd
800M Autumn Baldwin 7th
200M – Hannah Forrest 4th
4X400M Relay – Jen Perry, Hailey Edwards, Kya Squires and Autumn Baldwin 3rd
Long Jump – Faith Lane 8th
Triple Jump – Autumn Baldwin 8th