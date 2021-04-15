The Ave Bears girls track squad took a first place finish in the Ava meet held April 1. The Lady Bear squad recorded 156 points. Licking finished second with 93 and Mountain Grove third with 54.

Individual finishes for the Ava team were:

Javelin-Madalyn Russell, fifth; Yahira Saltkill, sixth.

100 Meter Hurdles-Celia Fossett, first; Sara Mendel, third.

100 Meter-Keeley Akers, fifth; Lexie Gastineau, seventh.

Long Jump-Hannah Evans, first; Karli Pederson, sixth.

Triple Jump-Sara Mendel, third; Karli Pederson, sixth.

Shot Put-Keeley Akers, fourth.

High Jump-Hannah Evans, first; Addison Croston, fifth.

1600 Meter-Mallory Melton, fourth.

400 Meter-Hannah Evans, first.

300 Meter Hurdles-Celia Fossett, first; Lexie Gastineau, fourth.

Discus-Kylie Scrivner, seventh; Madalyn Russell, eighth.

Pole Vault-Celia Fossett, second.

800 Meter-Mallory Melton, second.

200 Meter-Hannah Evans, first.

4×800 Relay-Ava, second.

4×400 Relay-Ava, second.

4×200 Relay-Ava, first.

The Ava Bears boys squad took a third place finish at the Ava meet with 101 points. Salem finished in the top spot with 131.5 points. Houston finished second with 106 points.

Individual results for the meet were:

Javelin-Lucas Kessler, fifth.

110 Meter Hurdles-Colby Miles, second.

100 Meter-Rylin Dickson, seventh.

Long Jump-Mason Cole, second.

Triple Jump-Mason Cole, first; Wyatt Coberly, eighth.

Shot Put-Luke Little, eighth.

High Jump-Blayne Mendel, eighth.

300 Meter Hurdles-Colby Miles, first.

Discus-Luke Little, sixth; Lucas Kessler, seventh.

Pole Vault-Nickolas Gendle, third.

800 Meter-Grady Goss, sixth.

200 Meter-Mason Cole, first; Rylin Dickson, fifth.

4×800 Relay-Ava, second.

4×200 Relay-Ava, second.

4×100 Relay-Ava, third.

The Ava Lady Bears took third at the Willow Springs meet.

Individual results were:

High Jump-Hannah Evans, first; Addy Croston, fourth.

Pole Vault-Celia Fossett, first.

Long Jump-Hannah Evans, first; Karli Pederson, third.

4×100 Relay-Keeley Akers, Olivia Gastineau, Page Kimmons, Karli Pederson, third.

4×200 Relay-Keeley Akers, Celia Fossett, Lexie Gastineau, Sara Mendel, first.

4×400 Relay-Lexie Gastineau, Olivia Gastineau, Sara Mendel, Mallory Melton, third.

4×800 Relay-Addy Croston, Olivia Gastineau, Paige Kimmons, Mallory Melton, second.

Triple Jump-Olivia Gastineau, third; Karli Pederson, fifth.

Shot Put-Keeley Akers, fifth.

Discus-Madalyn Russell, fourth.

800 Meter-Mallory Melton, fourth.

100 Meter Hurdles-Celia Fossett, first; Sara Mendel, fifth.

200 Meter Dash-Hannah Evans, first.

400 Meter Dash-Hannah Evans, second.

300 Meter Hurdles-Celia Fossett, first; Lexie Gastineau, third.

The Ava Bears finished fourth at the Willow Springs meet.

Individual results from the meet were:

Shot Put-Jacob Lakey, fourth; Luke Little, fifth.

Discus-Lucas Kessler, second.

Pole Vault-Nick Gendle, second.

4×100 Relay-Brayden Thorburn, Rylin Dickson, Blayne Mendel, Hunter Hall, fifth.

4×200 Relay-Brayden Thorburn, Hunter Hall, Blayne Mendel, Rylin Dickson, second.

110 Meter Hurdles-Colby Miles, second.

Javelin-Lucas Kessler, second.

800 Meter-Grady Goss, fifth.

4×400 Relay-Brayden Thorburn, Mason Cole, Blayne Mendel, Hunter Hall, third.

4×800 Relay-Brayden Thorburn, Wyatt Coberly, Carter Mahon, Grady Goss, third.