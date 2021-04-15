Trail, Missouri

Marvin Lynn Riley, 88, passed away on April 9, 2021 at the Missouri Veterans Home in St. James, MO with his family by his side.

He was born June 14, 1932 in Blanche, MO to David Edgar and Maudie Mae (Berry) Riley.

Marvin graduated from Dora High School in 1950 and after graduation he served in the United States Army in the 7th Cavalry Division from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War.

He received two Purple Hearts, Order of Bayonet, Combat Infantry Badge, United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, and Nation Defense Service Medal.

After the war he operated the Riley family Trail Store and was also a cattle rancher in the Trail community.

He was skilled at fixing and repairing mechanical things people thought would never work again.

Marvin also liked listening to country music and outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, gardening, and attending auctions.

He had many friends, had no enemies, and loved visiting and caring for his family and neighbors.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, one sister June Ousley, and four brothers, Sterling, Carl H. “Red”, Chester “Check”, Johnie, and a special friend, Anna Lue Collins.

He is survived by his sister, Martha J. Rogers (Riley) of Springfield, MO, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Graveside services for Marvin will be Friday, April 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Blanche Cemetery with full military honors by the Troy Herd American Legion Post 112 and U.S. Army. Officiating will be Rev. Oren Alcorn.

Visitation will be held prior to the graveside on Friday from Noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO.

Memorials may be made to Blanche Cemetery in c/o Randy Joe Stout, HC73 Box 168, Drury, MO 65638.

Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.