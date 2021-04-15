Becky Hesterlee, 71 years, 8 months and 14 days old, passed away on April 7, 2021 at her niece, Debbie Miller’s home with family by her side.

Becky was born July 24, 1949 in Ozark Co, Mo to Kenneth and Neva (Graves) Heriford.

Becky was a Christian of the Baptist Faith. She was a member of the Oak Grove General Baptist Church in Wasola, Mo for many years. She also attended the First Baptist Church in Gainesville, Mo. She enjoyed reading her bible.

Becky and Dexter Hesterlee were united in marriage June 10, 1967 in Theodosia, Mo, and to this union three children were born.

Becky worked at Hagale’s Industries in Ava, Mo. She kept in touch and had a yearly luncheon with fellow coworkers. Becky worked for many years at Copeland Corp. in Ava, Mo where she eventually retired.

Becky enjoyed cooking, flowers and gardening. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She liked watching Corbin play ball. She volunteered at the Senior Center in Gainesville. She was active in a card ministry with the Church. She would send cards to many people for birthdays and other events. She enjoyed going to the gym every week with her friends, Mary McCray and June Hillhouse.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Samuel E. Heriford.

Becky is survived by her husband, Dexter, three children and their spouses, Michael and LaRynda Hesterlee, Demme Hesterlee and Allisa and Lance West, one grandchild, Corbin West, many nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Becky were Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Missouri with burial in the Thornfield Cemetery, Thornfield, Mo. Visitation was Friday, April 9, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor Ron Felker. Memorials may be made to Thornfield Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.

